RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OPP opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

