RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of RSF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.