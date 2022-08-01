RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 7.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 482,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,248,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
RLX Technology Stock Down 11.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -1.20.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $270.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.