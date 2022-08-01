RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 7.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 482,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,248,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

RLX Technology Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -1.20.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $270.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $234,269,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in RLX Technology by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,100 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

