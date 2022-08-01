ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ROHM Price Performance

Shares of ROHM stock remained flat at $37.86 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. ROHM has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.22.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 14.75%.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

