Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.46-$13.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $431.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.85 and its 200 day moving average is $435.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.