Rotala (LON:ROL) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Rotala Stock Performance

LON ROL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.76. Rotala has a 52 week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.96 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The stock has a market cap of £15.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,016.67.

Rotala Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

