Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €685.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €685.00 ($698.98) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €556.90 ($568.27) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €501.68 and a 200-day moving average of €551.05. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

