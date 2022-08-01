Royal Bank of Canada Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $422.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $422.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.38.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $549.04. 17,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,730. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $544.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.41 and a 200-day moving average of $485.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

