Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €64.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

NYSE BUD opened at $52.96 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

