Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$60.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.15.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$19.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

