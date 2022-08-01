Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,383,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 975,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.