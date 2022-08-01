Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.18.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

