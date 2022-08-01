Royce & Associates LP Acquires 56,059 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.76% of Quanex Building Products worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $819.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.30. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

