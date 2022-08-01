Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.