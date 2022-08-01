Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Jabil worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $941,011 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

