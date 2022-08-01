Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 7.51% of Computer Task Group worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTG. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
