Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.20% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after buying an additional 519,325 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Bondi purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,004.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Lesavoy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,824.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Bondi bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $406,004.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $289,249. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

