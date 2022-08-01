Royce & Associates LP Purchases 21,361 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.68 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

