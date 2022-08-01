Royce & Associates LP Purchases 92,000 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of EVI Industries worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

