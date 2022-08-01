RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.79 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $71.79 million and approximately $12,608.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $23,334.58 or 0.99804512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

