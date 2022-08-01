Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

SBRA stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.