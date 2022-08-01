Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £9,914.62 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,945.33).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.34) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of £278 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,852.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SBRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.35).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

