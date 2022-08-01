Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £9,914.62 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,945.33).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.34) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of £278 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,852.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
See Also
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.