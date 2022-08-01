SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2,415.55 and $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00148600 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008657 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.