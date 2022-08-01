Safex Cash (SFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Safex Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safex Cash has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Safex Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,156.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Safex Cash Coin Profile
SFX is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 171,224,213 coins and its circulating supply is 166,224,213 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io.
Safex Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Safex Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.