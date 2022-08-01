SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stake Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,915 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $87,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.52.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.65. 5,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

