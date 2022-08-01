Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. 48,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

