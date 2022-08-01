Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

