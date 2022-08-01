Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.02. 11,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

