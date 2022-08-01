Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 363,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,894,039. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

