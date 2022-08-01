Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,236. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

