Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,205 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
USMV traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,048 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.
