Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

