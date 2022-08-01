Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $24.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $915.69. The stock had a trading volume of 515,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $858.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

