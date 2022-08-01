Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,871 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 96,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,145,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.11. 83,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,599. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

