Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 546 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.40. 9,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,096. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

