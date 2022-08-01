Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($95.92) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPA SU traded down €0.18 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching €134.54 ($137.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,347,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is €121.01 and its 200 day moving average is €135.72.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

