Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at €134.54 ($137.29) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €135.72.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.