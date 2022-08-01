Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 499,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 411,324 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,512. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

