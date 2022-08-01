Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.06 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

