Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.