Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

