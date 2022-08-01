Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

