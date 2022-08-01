Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 484.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $65.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

