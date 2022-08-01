Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.43 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42.

