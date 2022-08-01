Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.04% of Scorpio Tankers worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

