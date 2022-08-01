Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 32.1% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Itaú Unibanco worth $72,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.