SeChain (SNN) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

SeChain (SNN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, SeChain has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SeChain has a market cap of $62,016.66 and $3.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00613193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.
SeChain Profile
SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here. SeChain’s official website is snn.cash.
Buying and Selling SeChain
Receive News & Updates for SeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.