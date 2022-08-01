Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $48,736.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

