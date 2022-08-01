ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $315,604.80 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,561. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.63, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.62 and a 200 day moving average of $505.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

