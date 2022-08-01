ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $550.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

